Jagessar, Rajah spin QPCC I to National League crown

Spinner Jon Russ Jagessar -

QUEEN'S Park Cricket Club (QPCC) I clinched the TT Cricket Board National League Premiership I crown with a victory over Comets in the final round at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground, Charlieville, Sunday.

QPCC I and Clarke Road were in a close race for the title heading into the last round.

Clarke Road could only manage a draw against Central Sports and as a result missed out on the trophy.

In the three-day matches which started on Friday, Comets could only muster 175 all out batting first. Part-time bowler Isaiah Rajah took 4/33 and fast bowler Sion Hackett grabbed 3/34 for the Parkites. Batting for Comets, Denzil Antoine fought hard with a knock of 51.

In reply, opener Jeremy Solozano cracked 172 to steer Queen's Park to 391, a lead of 216 runs on first innings. Camillo Carimbocas and Hackett struck half centuries with 84 and 62, respectively. Aamir Ali was the best bowler for Comets with 3/80.

In their second turn at the crease, Comets were all out for 140 with Reeval Ramnarine lashing 37. Off-spinner Jon Russ Jaggesar picked up 7/47 and Rajah snatched 3/74 as the Parkites won by an innings and 76 runs.

Newsday understands that a protest lodged by Powergen against Victoria is still under review by the National League.

Summarised Scores:

COMETS 175 (Denzil Antoine 51, Isaiah Rajah 4/33, Sion Hackett 3/34) and 140 (Reeval Ramnarine 37; Jon Russ Jaggesar 7/47, I Rajah 3/74) vs QPCC I 391 (Jeremy Solozano 172, Camillo Carimbocas 84, S Hackett 62; Aamir Ali 3/80, Renaldo Forrester 2/53, Sanjiv Gooljar 2/73, Rajeev Ramnarine 2/70) QPCC won by an innings and 76 runs.

CENTRAL SPORTS 362 (Terrance Hinds 122, Keagan Simmons 108; Yannick Ottley 5/90, Samuel Roopnarine 2/79) and 134/1 (K Simmons 66, Kjorn Ottley 57) vs CLARKE ROAD UTD 273 (Joshua James 117, Kerwyn Sirju 41; Derone Davis 3/78, Marlon Richards 2/23, T Hinds 2/29) Match Drawn.

POWERGEN 361 (Cephas Cooper 107, Evin Lewis 75, Navin Bidaisee 51; Matthew Patrick 5/117, Namir Suepaul 2/73) and 177/5 dec. (C Cooper 88, N Suepaul 3/59) vs QPCC II 244 (Jason Batson 61, Matthew Patrick 60; Damion Joachim 5/79, Ansil Bhagan 3/81) and 124 (J Batson 49; D Joachim 5/36, A Bhagan 5/47) PowerGen won by 170 runs.