Ex-colleagues mourn retired ACP Alleyne-Daly

Ann Marie Alleyne-Daly -

COLLEAGUES of the late Ann Marie Alleyne-Daly remember her tenacity, passion to serve and unwavering commitment to the development and promotion of women in the police service.

Alleyne-Daly, a retired assistant commissioner of police, died at the Sangre Grande Hospital last Sunday. She was 66.

Everyone Newsday spoke with agreed her integrity and dignity should be mirrored as an example for young police officers. She personified a leadership style that inspired junior officers.

For retired Snr Supt Glenn Hackett, Alleyne-Daly was a catalyst for the promotion and success of women police constables.

She joined the police at 18 and retired as ACP in 2017.

In 2014, Alleyne-Daly became the first woman to act as commissioner of police, paving the way for other policewomen to serve in the police executive.

Hackett, who said she had known her since before she joined the service, said, “She worked hard and worked for what she wanted...She showed young officers that success doesn’t happen overnight. I hope they hold on to that lesson.”

Retired Sgt Doniphon Thompson said he met Alleyne-Daly almost two decades ago. From their first encounter at the Besson Street Police Station, he said, he admired her attention to detail and diligence in duty.

“She was a very strict person. No one could take her smile and warm ways to not do the job. She knew how to treat people...I will surely miss her.”

Alleyne-Daly joined the service with a complement of 21 other women, who were all part of the J Squad. At their passing-out parade in 1977, she was awarded one of the most coveted awards, in criminal law. At that time, there were about 100 women in the police overall.

She was also the first policewoman to be attached to the Carenage Police Station, Western Division.

Later she was instrumental in the promulgation of the Child Protection Unit.

In November 2010, she became the first woman to head one of the most elite branches in the TTPS – the Special Branch. Alleyne-Daly produced the controversial Special Branch report on a plot to kill UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who was prime minister at the time.

She also acted as CoP during the controversial Day of Total Policing in 2015.

Two and a half years later, after her posting to Special Branch, the Police Service Commission appointed Alleyne-Daly to act as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Operations – the first woman to occupy the post.

She later went on to act as DCP, Administration, and acted as CoP on at least ten occasions in the absence of Stephen Williams.

Williams was shocked by her death.

He told Newsday she was "an exceptional human being and police officer. She was a model police officer who spent her adult life in service of the country. We lost a very good one. She gave a lot to the service.”

Retired DCP Wendell William said while he was sad about her passing, he was proud that she was able to see a woman achieve the highest ranks in the service.

“She had a great passion for policing and the development of police officers and particularly so for the development of women police officers.”

Williams said Alleyne-Daly dreamed of making women police officers respectable and resilient contributors to the service.

“She pioneered that process. It has borne fruit. Ann Marie led the way and now we have a lot of women holding positions in the executive. I’m glad she lived to see this happen.”

He encouraged young police officers to adopt her professionalism, integrity and devotion. “She commanded respect by way of example.”

Joanne Archie, retired ACP and head of the TTPS Administration told Newsday it was a pleasure working with Alleyne-Daly. "She was a very humble, respectable and very committed leader who afforded her subordinates every opportunity to attain their goals both professionally and privately. She was always willing to lend a listening ear and was never judgemental. She personified hard work and commitment and discharged her responsibilities with passion and integrity and these qualities really endeared her to everyone whom she came into contact with.

"Alleyne-Daly was the most patient individual I have ever encountered. She embraced every challenge and would make stepping stones out of every stumbling block until she overcame that challenge. She has left a legacy in the TTPS. She will always be remembered for the beautiful person she was."

In a tribute on the TTPS social media pages, Alleyne-Daly was honoured for 41 years of contribution to the service.

It said in every rank she held, Alleyne-Daly demonstrated an unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of lives of all police officers, women in particular.

“She always stressed the importance of an all-round education and maintaining a proper work-life balance.

"As such, she maintained upward mobility, making intentional efforts in her personal life and professional career.”

During her career, Alleyne-Daly earned a BSc in sociology and management and a postgraduate diploma in international relations from UWI.

Later she acquired three masters' degrees, in educational psychology, criminology, and business administration.