Zachary McCaskie keeps Pride in front against Red Force

TT Red Force bowler Imran Khan took 4/86. - NEWSDAY FILE PHOTO

OPENER Zachary McCaskie fell short of a century, but his innings kept Barbados Pride in front at the end of day two against TT Red Force in round four of the West Indies Four-Day Championships at the Queen’s Park, St Clair on Thursday.

McCaskie’s 92 propelled Pride to 271 in their first innings, giving the away team a lead of 68 runs. Pride began day two on 40 without loss.

McCaskie held the innings together hitting ten fours in his 197-ball innings. Roshon Primus showed his usual attacking nature lashing 53 off 71 balls which was key in pushing Pride past 200 after being 185/6 at one stage.

Experienced leg spinner Imran Khan grabbed 4/86 and fast bowler Anderson Phillip took 3/80 for Red Force.

In their second turn at the crease, Red Force closed on 31/2 and trail by 37 runs.

Captain Darren Bravo is unbeaten on 20 and with him is nightwatchman Bryan Charles on five. Red Force are still having difficulty finding a reliable opening pair as Amir Jangoo (two) and Vikash Mohan (three) fell cheaply. Openers Jeremy Solozano and Keagan Simmons were dropped for the Pride match.

Fast bowler Akeem Jordan, who recently received a West Indies Test team call-up, took both wickets ending the day with figures of 2/6.

Play resumes on Friday at 10 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

At Queen’s Park Oval

TT RED FORCE 203 (Jason Mohammed 55, Tion Webster 46, Joshua Da Silva 32; Chaim Holder 5/71, Jair McAllister 3/31) and 31/2 (Darren Bravo 20 not out; Akeem Jordan 2/6) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 271 (Zachary McCaskie 92, Roshon Primus 53; Imran Khan 4/86, Anderson Phillip 3/80)

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 382/9 dec (Kofi James 107, Karina Gore 93, Kieran Powell 75; Sherman Lewis 3/76, Preston McSween 2/68, Kenneth Dember 2/103) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 206/2 (Alick Athanaze 105 not out, Kavem Hodge 85 not out)

At Providence

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 278 (Leon Johnson 150 not out, Tevin Imlach 46; Marquino Mindley 3/34, Derval Green 2/43, Ojay Shields 2/66) and 138/4 (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 60 not out, T Imlach 50 not out; M Mindley 4/30) vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 115 (D Green 42; Nial Smith 5/39, Veerasammy Permaul 3/22, Ronsford Beaton 2/22)