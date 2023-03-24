Women get counselling at medical foundation

Sharon Rowley, centre, at the Medical Research Foundation's free pap smear and counselling session held for International Women's Day held at its Queen's Park base. At tight is Dr Nyla Lyons, technical advisor at the foundation. -

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, local NGO – the Medical Research Foundation, in collaboration with its partners, offered free screening for cervical cancer and counselling to reduce women’s risk for gender-based violence.

The foundation's technical director Dr Nyla Lyons said the aim was to reach vulnerable women who are at high risk for cervical cancer and who are otherwise unable to access screening, a media release said.

The foundation's office at Queen's Park West was visited by Sharon Clark-Rowley, national champion for the Spotlight Initiative to eliminate violence against women, who joined celebrating International Women’s Day on March said.

The programme was initiated in 2020 at a time when public health services faced disruption because of the covid19 pandemic. Since then, the programme expanded to meet the needs of vulnerable women in the south as well.