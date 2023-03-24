What if Manning did not attend ANR's swearing-in?

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: As if the smirk on the face of UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo, when he claimed that no UNC member was instructed to boycott the swearing-in ceremony of the President, was not enough to convince me that I no longer wanted to be a member of the UNC, the numerous hollow excuses from every MP was sufficient for me to return my membership card on Wednesday, with a written request to remove my name as a member of the party.

It is blatantly dishonest to claim that there was no planned boycott, as it was the worst-kept secret that no one would be attending the ceremony (ask the hairdressers). The numerous nonsensical excuses proffered for non-attendance are not acceptable, especially the objection that Christine Kangaloo was an active politician.

It seems that the entire UNC, in particular its leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has political amnesia, conveniently forgetting that ANR Robinson was nominated to the post of president even though he was a former prime minister and MP in a sitting government. How more politically aligned could he be?

Persad-Bissessar, as a former prime minister, is most culpable for this act of disrespect to the Office of the President and our beloved national flag. This was an ideal opportunity to show statesmanship and the leadership qualities needed to be the next prime minister.

What message did she send to the numerous proud children and other citizens who attended? Sadly, this incident shows why the UNC is unfit to return as the next government of this country.

UNC supporters should take note that in 1977, opposition leader Patrick Manning did not boycott nor contrive to have his party boycott the swearing-in ceremony of president Robinson. Who knows if Robinson would have appointed Manning as prime minister in 2001 had he not attended the swearing-in ceremony?

S PERSAD

San Fernando