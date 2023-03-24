Thomas-Alex, Li top One Power Barbell Classic 2023

(L-R) Owner of the One Power Barbell gym Dr Krystan Hosein stands alongside Ruth Li (Best Female Lifter), Caleb Thomas-Alexis (Best Male Lifter) and Dominic Tyrell (Best Guest Lifter) ,on Saturday, at the One Power Barbell Classic 2023, at Eastern Main Road, D’ Abadie. - One Power Barbell Gym

CALEB Thomas-Alex (male) and Ruth Li (female) were the overall winners of the powerlifting competition, One Power Barbell Classic 2023 held on Sunday at the One Power Barbell Gym on the Eastern Main Road, D`Abadie.

The overall Male and Female athletes walked away with $3,000 each sponsored by My Care Optical along with medals and trophies.

TT`s top powerlifters competed in various categories, showcasing their strength and skill to an excited and engaged audience. Athletes were given points based on the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) system for activities done in the bench press, squat and deadlift.

Thomas-Alexis, who weighed in at 97.2 kgs was in a class of his own, winning his category by a wide margin. He solidified his top spot by deadlifting a massive 312.5kgs/ 688 lbs. He ended the competition with an imposing 98.28 points, Shaquille De Couteau was second amassing 86.90 and Joel Duke was third totalling 85.64. The under-23 lifter, Thomas- Alexis also copped the trophy for Best Junior athlete whilst Genesis Prescod was the female equivalent.

The women's category was more keenly contested as a fraction of an IPF point separated the winner and the runner-up as both athletes lifted impressively. Li came away with the top prize with 91.28 points over Kezia Crooks 91.05 who settled for the silver medal.

The Guest Award went to Guyanese-born Dominic Tyrell who weighed in at 77kgs, deadlifted an impressive 310 kgs / 683 lbs and had a close miss with 320kgs/ 705 lbs.

Seventy-four-year-old Lois Sprang, who is a Masters 4 athlete, delivered on the platform and squatted 85kgs/ 187 lbs which is 1kg above the current IPF Classic Masters 4 world record. She also deadlifted 0.5kgs below the current deadlift world record in the same category.

The organizers of the event, One Power Barbell, voiced their satisfaction with the turnout and the success of the competition and promised even more exciting events in the future.

They expressed tremendous gratitude to the sponsors of the event My Care Optical, NATCO, Benny’s Burgers, Blue Waters, Hands that heal by Shastri, Carib Brewery, MONSTER and McIntosh Taste Good Beverage TT.

Overall Winners:

Best Male Athlete – Caleb Thomas- Alexis

Best Female Athlete – Ruth Li

Best Guest Athlete – Dominic Tyrrell

Female:

Light Category

Ruth Li (91.28)

Charissa Grant (84.18)

Jerneil Nivet (82.05)

Heavy Category

Kezia Crooks 91.05

Reneece Sterling 84.04

Jay Alleyne 81.49

Male

Light Category

Makesi Leach (88.42)

Reshon Superville (87.28)

Jahiem Joseph (83.10)

Heavy Category

Caleb Thomas- Alexis (98.28)

Shaquille De Couteau (86.90)

Joel Duke (85.64)

Junior

Best Male – Caleb Thomas – Alexis

Best Female – Genesis Prescod

Masters

Best Male – Lawrence Marlon Belfon

Best Female – Rhonda Sanchez