Southern Division police detain 12

Stock photo -

A 15-year-old boy has been held for having a gun and driving a car in the Gasparillo district during an anti-crime exercise on Tuesday.

He was among 12 people held for various offences.

A police statement on Friday said the minor, who does not have a driver’s permit, was driving a white Nissan AD Wagon and had a revolver. Gasparillo police stopped and searched the car and found the weapon.

Southern Division police also found an AR-15 rifle with a magazine in a bushy area off Old Train Line in Marabella after receiving information and searching the area. They also held five people for having cocaine.

The police searched several places and targeted several people wanted for outstanding crimes in the division.

A labourer, 23, from Bayshore in Marabella, was held for having five rounds of ammunition and outstanding enquiries.

They also held a labourer, 26, from Tarouba Road in Marabella, for larceny, and a labourer, 30, from Battoo Avenue in Marabella, on four outstanding warrants.

The police also held a 33-year-old man from Third Street, Corinth Settlement, for larceny and recovered several stolen items.

Snr Supt Smith co-ordinated the anti-crime exercise, which ASP Jaikaran, Insp Ramlogan, Sgt Joseph, acting Cpls Legendre and Plenty supervised.

It also included police from the Southern Division Task Force, Southern Division Operations Unit, Marabella and Gasparillo CID and the Canine Unit.