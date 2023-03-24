Soca Warriors renew ‘rivalry’ with Bahamas at Nations League

TT senior men's player Tristan Hodge takes part in a team training session ahead of the team's Nations League match against the Bahamas, in Nassau, on Friday. - TTFA Media

TT MEN’S senior football team will meet a familiar opponent when they tackle “rivals” Bahamas in the Concacaf Nations League in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday at 4 pm.

The match against the Bahamas and the following match versus Nicaragua at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago on Monday at 8pm are crucial matches. Two wins for TT will guarantee a place in the 2023 Gold Cup.

TT had a camp in Ft Lauderdale, Florida before travelling to Bahamas.

In June 2021, TT were eliminated in the first round of the 2022 World Cup-qualifying campaign after a 0-0 draw against the Bahamas at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. Terry Fenwick was TT’s coach at the time.

Eve, speaking to TT Football Association media about that match, said, “We lost (drew) to them. We got kicked out of the World Cup and I say we because I am a Trinidadian…although I was not with the team, but we lost to them in the World Cup. For me, a draw with them was a loss because it took us out of the World Cup.”

Following that match, TT defeated Bahamas 1-0 in a Nations League match at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo in June 2022.

Speaking about the strategy Bahamas implemented on that day, Eve said, “They played ten players behind the ball if you count the keeper 11 players strictly behind the ball and they tried to play on the counterattack as much as possible.”

The TT coach said his team will be ready for anything Bahamas have to offer.

“We don’t know if they are going to change anything, but we are prepared if they want to play high press and we are prepared if they want to drop off and do the similar things that they did in the last game.”

Bahamas have described TT as rivals, a word that would not have been used ten years ago if those teams played each other.

“We need to reestablish ourselves in the Caribbean…we ranked 104th in the world. I think people have forgotten that. We have dropped off and we are in a rebuilding stage, but I think the rebuilding stage is going fine. That tells you how far we have dropped off that Bahamas believe we have a rivalry.”

Eve said two players may not be available for the match. “Two players did not make it. Keston Julien does not have a visa so he will only be available for the TT leg (against Nicaragua) and Marcus Joseph had some issues in India, so he will not make it to the camp until training this (Thursday) afternoon. Obviously, he may not start (on Friday) because of the long travel, but he is fit and available if needed off the bench.”

Canada-based Andre Rampersad is in the TT squad for the first time.

“It is definitely a great feeling for me (being here after) playing in Halifax for the last four years…hoping for this opportunity for the longest time now. Timing is everything and I think now is definitely the time for me to show myself and thanks to the guys who gave me that opportunity.”

Rampersad is playing under former Soca Warriors coach Stephen Hart at Halifax Wanderers.

Rampersad, who grew up in La Horquetta, played for the Santa Rosa FC youth team.

He had some issues leaving Canada to play for the Soca Warriors in the past but is glad the opportunity has finally come.

“For me, it is just about trusting my journey. Obviously, I could have put my head down and be like ‘This is not for me.’ I just trusted the timing of God and now I got this opportunity and I just have to make the most of it.”

Speaking about the camp in Ft Lauderdale, he said, “The guys made me feel comfortable right away as I came in. Obviously, the training is competitive because everyone is playing for a spot, no one wants to be on the bench come that day.”

TT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip, Nicklas Frenderup, Denzil Smith

Defenders: Alvin Jones, Aubrey David, Leland Archer, Justin Garcia, Kareem Moses, Shannon Gomez, Triston Hodge

Midfielders: Jomal Williams, Andre Rampersad, Daniel Phillips, Joevin Jones, John Paul Rochford, Kaile Auvray, Molik Khan, Noah Powder, Michel Poon Angeron

Forwards: Rundell Winchester, Marcus Joseph, Ryan Telfer, Reon Moore