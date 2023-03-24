Put back the street signs

THE EDITOR: This is my observation and a suggestion.

I remember as a child growing up there were traffic signs that said parking on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and on the other side of the road Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays only.

My suggestion to the powers that be is to please put back the signs as I was on the promenade last Friday and I observed that cars were parked on both sides of the street, preventing some vehicles turning from Chacon Street onto Independence Square.

Our streets are too narrow for both-sides parking.

JACQUELINE MOORE

Maloney