"Prayer is a most effective weapon"

THE EDITOR: TT is facing a deep national crime crisis which requires divine intervention, as so eloquently articulated by Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher, in order to ensure our survival. Therefore prayers and the spirit of a common sense of purpose become the most effective weapons to combat the forces of evil which threaten to destroy our very human existence.

The combination of prayers and co-operation, the personal and collective responsibility of each and every one of us, a spiritual army, so to speak, are what are really needed to ensure that the forces of evil do not triumph over our blessed land.

Prayer is a freedom guaranteed by our Constitution and a God-given right to all humanity. The opportunity to pray is a privilege, honour and sacred duty. History has proven that forces of evil will wage war against our freedom.

Murders, kidnappings and bombings have shed blood on TT soil. Moreover, violent crime has invaded our homes and schools, while drugs and alcohol abuse rage against the innocence of our youths. Non-communicable and communicable diseases threaten our existence.

All these forces of darkness threaten our morality, integrity, resolve and faith. So, now is the time to be resolute in our defiance against these forces of destruction. We must unite as a disciplined nation and people, nurturing a spirit of a common sense of purpose and personal responsibility and not succumbing to indiscipline, panic and fear which can cause further havoc.

I therefore urge all to stand in solidarity with our CoP, remaining bold in our actions, in faith, courage and prayer.

Our CoP needs our prayers, our prime minister needs our prayers, our president needs our prayers, our opposition leader and all Members of Parliament need our prayers, all our local and national leaders, public servants and other public officials need our prayers, our doctors, nurses, teachers, public health inspectors and sanitation workers need our prayers.

The armed forces, the protective services, all our men and women in uniform and our frontline workers need our prayers, the judiciary officials and all law enforcement personnel need our prayers, our media personnel need our prayers.

Therefore, let's make a commitment to pray daily for our nation that God would continue to direct its the leaders in times of crisis. That He would grant them wisdom and understanding and help them to respond quickly and effectively to each situation.

We must pray for them to continue to follow His will and direct our nation in the paths of peace and safety, that all of our response agencies will be united to bring quick and effective resolve to the demands of this or any other crisis.

Pray for our empowerment as TT citizens to do our part responsibly, socially, financially, physically, emotionally and spiritually to support all who have been affected by tragedy. Pray that God will encourage us as a people, and strengthen us as a nation, that He will surround us and all of our loved ones with His protection, guidance, love and mercy and for Him to bring healing to our nation and peace and comfort to all those who are suffering as a result of this crisis of crime.

RISHI LAKHAN

via e-mail