Police win Fast5 Knockout netball alternate title

This file photo shows action in the Courts All Sectors Netball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. Photo courtesy Courts All Sector Netball

Police were crowned champions of the Courts All Sectors Netball League Fast5 Knockout alternative division at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua on Tuesday.

Police eased past TT Post 8-1 in their opening match and then trumped USC 18-10 in the final.

On their way to the title match, USC defeated UWI 23-4 and MIC 14-12.

Police could have added two more titles to their tally on Thursday night but finished as losing finalists in the Retro Fast5 and Divisional Knockout competitions.

Marvellites topped the field in the retro division after edging Police 12-11 in the trophy match. Before that, Marvellites also squeezed past Jabloteh 14-13 and Police beat Defence Force 10-7.

In the divisional knockout final, Defence Force secured a close 24-23 triumph over Police.

In their respective semi-final matches, Defence Force won via default against Jabloteh and Police cruised past Marvellite 22-10.