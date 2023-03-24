Point Fortin man, 37, charged with woman’s murder

A 37-year-old man from Point Fortin was expected to face a magistrate on Friday charged with the murder of a woman.

Akim London, of Fanny Village, was also charged with having a gun and ammunition.

It is alleged he shot and killed Sabrina Thomas, 44, of Aripero, near the home of her mother-in-law in Fanny Village on February 13.

The mother of three died on the spot.

The suspect was wearing a long-sleeved camouflage jacket and long camouflage pants.

Earlier this week, Point Fortin CID police arrested London, who allegedly had a gun and ammunition.

He was handed over to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police, who prepared a file which they submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for instructions.