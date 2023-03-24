Man’s body found in San Fernando

No one had come forward up to Friday to identify the body of a man found in San Fernando on Wednesday afternoon.

Residents of Keate Street noticed a foul smell and called the police at about 3 pm on Wednesday.

Southern Division police found the decomposing body off the road nearby.

The dead man was of African descent, with a dark complexion and stockily built.

He appeared to be in his 50s and wore a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information on his identity or the circumstances of his death can call the San Fernando police station at 652-1771 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.