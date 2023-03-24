Maaya Real launches new single

Venezuelan singer Maaya Real will collaborate with local artistes on upcoming music projects. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

Venezuelan singer Maaya Real continues to promote her musical career in Trinidad and Tobago and has launched her single Mojito to show her love for the Caribbean.

“The song was released through Visualizer and it is getting a lot of reception. We have been performing at different events,” she said.

Maaya Real is a hip-hop artist who has been making waves in both the Latino and local communities.

“Mojito is a song dedicated to my people from the Caribbean who are opening the doors for us and teaching us beautiful things in life,” said Maaya Real.

“Many things have happened in the last two years, I premiered several important projects such as Mikaela which was a collaboration with two international artistes Armoniko Soul and Dilinyer, a quite ambitious project that was recorded entirely in TT under the production by Louispapi films and Jpromediatt. It has good reach on digital platforms, we also premiered our first new local artist collaboration video Gun on my Hip featuring Miserebel.

Maaya Real was part of the opening of the first Latin music festival held in TT – Fiesta Latina with the presentation of Nacho. “Together with the entire Real team we put on our best show and showed that we live for music,” she said,

Among her recent songs, the release of her video Fake Love stands out, It's a song written about love that is not real and hurts. “Definitely local production and of which we feel very proud for its scope,” she said.

Maaya Real seeks to continue growing within local music and is creating, together with the Los Insoportables crew, a movement of Latin hip-hop culture in TT with the so-called "street combat," where young people from different parts of the island come to measure themselves in freestyle battles and show who is the best.

“We also have a space for singers to present their songs and show their talent. With this we have realised the great amount of talent that exists here and we want to be a channel for all these young people to follow their dreams, since as immigrants our situation is different, we had to put everything aside to work and improve our future. But in the midst of the chaos we found a way to go after them and I'm so glad to be a part of all of that.”

Her constant work has opened the doors to many collaborations with local artistes that will come to light this year.

“I remain grateful to TT and to all the opportunities it has given me. It has not been easy, but it is possible and I am going to continue here giving my best as an ambassador for Latin music on the island," she said while thanking her work team, her manager Black Power, her stylist Alex Durity among others.