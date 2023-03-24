Kangaloo: Parliament is my 'happy place'

President Christine Kangaloo - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

PRESIDENT of TT Christine Kangaloo has said that for the last seven years, the Parliament has been her "happy place," which she hopes to continue working closely with.

She was speaking at the launch of a Parliamentary Group for Women Legislators at the Red House on Thursday evening.

Kangaloo, who was previously president of the Senate, jokingly said, "I completely understand if some of you are wondering what else you can do to get me out of the building..."

"You must be asking yourself, if having me sworn in as president didn't work, then what else will?" she said, laughing.

She said during her time there, the Parliament became her "happy place," and she was thankful for the opportunity to return to give a speech.

If Parliament being her "happy place" was not enough for her former co-workers, she referred to section 39 of the Constitution.

It says, "There shall be a Parliament of TT which shall consist of the President, the Senate and the House of Representatives."

Kangaloo said she was simply obeying the Constitution by being there, and that for the next five years, she will continue to be involved in any way ever she can.

She was sworn in as the seventh President of Trinidad and Tobago on Monday.