"Jazz returns on the greens"

After three years being off the scene Production One's Jazz Artists on the Greens (JAOTG) returns to Farm Road, St Joseph, at the WASA groundon March 25.

Ralph Doyle of Production One Ltd, which puts on the event, said he is looking forward to a great evening of entertainment.

"We are hoping for a great event. People have been calling over the past couple years about the event but we were waiting until everything was cleared," he told Newsday.

"The artistes are ready and they seem to be very enthused to be performing again.

"We normally start the jazz season in Trinidad and Tobago, so we plan to put on great show for the audience."

The event was last held in 2019. It was cancelled in 2020 because of the covid19 pandemic restrictions which shut down the entertainment industry in TT as well as several other popular jazz events.

Jazz Artists On the Greens gets going from 5 pm at the spacious WASA grounds. Gates will open at 3.30 pm. The concert is also an event which the entire family can enjoy.

Production One Ltd is run by jazz lovers, music aficionados and musicians, who understand the value of the artform and stand dedicated to preserving and showcasing the tremendous talent available through TT and the region, a media release said.

JAOTG 2023 will feature a star-studded cast of musicians, including: Bajan saxophonist, educator, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Elan Trotman; American jazz pannist, composer, arranger, educator and producer, Andy Narell; alongside guitarist, composer, producer and educator, Clifford Charles; guitarist, lecturer and band leader, Dean Williams; jazz soul singer and performer Ju-Né, the Caribbean Steelpan Connextion Ensemble; vocalist Charmaine Forde; pan virtuoso Len "Boogsie" Sharpe and pianist Johanna Chuckaree D Piano Girl, among others, the release said.

Making her debut on the greens is Ju-Né who hails from Tobago. She began singing at 14 at church events and at home in her free time. She made her debut as a professional vocalist with Forward the Band, founded by Tobago musicians, and has shared the stage at concerts with international Nigerian gospel songwriter and singer Sinach, international gospel minister and singer Jonathan Nelson, Travis Green and international multi award-winning gospel singer/songwriter Helen Baylor.

Ju-Né has performed at a range of event through the years, has participated in the Emerge Gospel Challenge and was one of nine winners at Spotlight Artist Portfolio Development Program showcase conducted by the TT Music Company.

With its tagline, Come for the lime...Discover the music! Jazz Artists on the Greens continues its mandate to make Caribbean Jazz a bigger draw for audiences, Production One said. It describes JAOTG in its online promotional material as fielding "world-class regional and local talent in a relaxed jazz picnic ambience combined to create the ultimate jazz experience with three stages, many artists and musicians and 1,000 memories"

Tickets are available online and at selected outlets nationwide,

For more info: www.jaotg.com