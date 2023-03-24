Inspired start by Parkites; Simmons (108) pressures Clarke Road

Keagan Simmons -

Premiership I league leaders Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC I) had a positive start to their final round campaign as they dismissed cellar-placed Comets Sports Club for 175 on day one at Pierre Road Grounds, Charlieville on Friday.

The Parkites then closed the opening day’s play on 19 without loss, trailing by 156 runs.

An outright win for QPCC would guarantee them champions of the National League Premiership.

After winning the toss and choosing to field, QPCC removed Comets opener Shatrughan Rambaran with just ten runs on the board. Incoming batsman Denzil Antoine (51) partnered with Reeval Ramnarine (26) to take them to 76 before the latter was dismissed.

His exit sparked a batting collapse for Comets as Aamir Ali (22) and Rajeev Ramnarine (21) were the only other real contributors with the bat. They eventually folded in 56.4 overs.

Topping the bowling for QPCC was Isaiah Rajah (4/33) and Sion Hackett (3/34).

On Saturday, QPCC openers Jeremy Solozano (14 not out) and Jordan Warner (five not out) return to the middle.

Trailing the Parkites on the standings are Clarke Road, in second position. They will have their work cut out this weekend since Central Sports have piled on 235/7 after 65 overs on day one with Keagan Simmons (108) smashing a century and Terrance Hinds on 64 not out.

Summarised Scores:

COMETS SPORTS CLUB 175 – Denzil Antoine 51, Reeval Ramnarine 26; Isaiah Rajah 4/33, Sion Hackett 3/34 vs QPCC 19/0 – Jeremy Solozano 14 not out, Jordan Warner 5 not out.

POWERGEN 279/6 – Cephas Cooper 107, Navin Bidaisee 46, Akeil Cooper 43; Matthew Patrick 3/77 vs QPCC II.

CENTRAL SPORTS 235/7 – Keagan Simmons 108, Terrance Hinds 64 not out; Yannick Ottley 3/44, Samuel Roopnarine 2/46 vs CLARKE ROAD UNITED.

PREYSAL SPORTS 148 vs VICTORIA UNITED 68/3.