Gonzales: Why does the UNC hate Trinidad and Tobago?

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales. File photo/David Reid

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has asked why does the UNC hate this country and its people. He asked during his contribution to debate on a private motion in the House of Representatives on Friday.

The motion was filed by Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit who on opening the debate, accused the PNM of inflicting a plethora of suffering on many people.

Mohit predicted relief for TT will come when the UNC wins the next general election in 2025.

"Their (PNM) time is short. Our (UNC) time is near."

In his response, Gonzales incurred the wrath of Opposition MPs when he observed that Mohit spent the majority of her contribution reading from a prepared speech.

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George overruled complaints from MPs Saddam Hosein, Ravi Ratiram and Rudranath Indarsingh that Gonzales had breached any House standing order by making his observations.

Describing the manner in which Mohit read her statement as slavishly, Gonzales opined that whoever was the author of that statement was "full of hate and bitterness."

He slammed Mohit and the UNC for continuing what he said was a false narrative that the PNM is to blame for everything that is wrong in TT.

He reiterated his view that the author of Mohit's speech was "full of hate, full of darkness and I daresay evil."

Gonzales said, 'This is not the TT that we know."

While TT has its challenges like many other countries, Gonzales said Government has been able to provide help for its most vulnerable during challenging times. "We protect our citizens in the most vulnerable communities," he claimed.

Gonzales identified relief grants; rebates on water and electricity bills for the most vulnerable, the school feeding programme and the food box programme as examples of Government's love for all people.

He dismissed Mohit's claim that the PNM was an albatross around the necks of the population. "The only albatross is the UNC," he said.

Gonzales reiterated his view that UNC members were guilty of disruptiing and hijacking Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) public consultations on a proposed electricity rate increase.

In the conduct of his own ministerial duties, Gonzales said he acts with fairness and dispatch when he receives complaints from citizens about problems receiving a regular water supply.

He added all of these were people with genuine concerns, asking for help.

"I don't see race. I don't see religion. I don't see politics."