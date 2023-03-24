Flow supports single mothers for International Women’s Day

Group of women grant recipients along with the Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development and Adrian Winter, chairman, National Commission for Self Help Limited. -

Promoting gender equality in the workplace, and in the communities within which it operates, is a high priority for Flow, local telecommunications leader.

Against the backdrop of International Women’s Day, which this year was celebrated under the theme #EmbraceEquity, Flow joined the National Commission for Self Help Ltd to demonstrate support and appreciation for 40 single and vulnerable mothers in Trinidad by donating 40 devices for their personal technology use.

Simone Martin-Sulgan, vice president and general manager of Flow, said, “Access to technology is a basic human right and has the potential to improve inequality, so we were honoured to be invited to partner with the National Commission for Self Help to support 40 single-mother households.

“We provided them each with a device that can afford them with enhanced technology access which can lead to significant learning and career opportunities.”

The women came from the communities of Diego Martin, Laventille, Lopinot, Mayaro, Moruga, Oropouche, Port of Spain, Siparia, St Augustine, St Joseph, and Tabaquite.