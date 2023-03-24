Fatima sweep North Zone Schools Basketball

Fatima Under-17 basketball captain Jedaiah King attacks the basket. -

Fatima College finished the 2023 Secondary Schools North Zone Basketball season in style on Thursday with their third title.

Fatima's under-17 team went undefeated to add that trophy to their bulging 2023 cabinet.

At Mandela Park in St Clair, Fatima College defeated Mucurapo East 37-21, led by their skipper and national U-16 point guard Jedaiah King who had a game-high 16 pts. He had assistance from William Francis, who tallied 11 pts, to assist Fatima College to what is dubbed as their best season in basketball history, going undefeated in all three age (U-15, U-17, U-20) groups.

According to Garvin Warwick, head coach at Fatima College, “The achievement is one that the school and the players would remember for the rest of their lives. Their hard work throughout the year has paid off. Our goal was to play as a team, defend as a team and win as a team.”

Fatima College are hoping to carry the winning streak into the National Championships. Fatima's under-17 team will now join Pleasantville Secondary, Holy Cross College and Bishop High School of Tobago in the National Championships in April.

In the third-place playoff, South East Port of Spain got the better of Belmont Secondary 45-36 with Kaseem Prince having a game-high 24 pts.

On Wednesday, Fatima secured the U-15 title with a blowout win over QRC 63-16. Fatima College jumped out to an early ten-point lead in the second game of the evening and never looked back. Fatima College showed why they were undefeated all season with all-round scoring from Idriis Martin with 16 points, William Francis with 16 points and Yeshowah Campbell Smith chipping in with 13 points.

Warwick praised his team for their commitment to the programme and trusting his system. "I am grateful I have the opportunity to be around this special bunch of kids and help them achieve their goals. I am grateful to the college and the students who continue to trust my leadership, which is a big part of coaching.

"Looking forward to what the future holds for these young men on and off the court.”

Fatima's under-15s join Signal Hill Secondary School, Pleasantville Secondary and Holy Cross College in the Under-15 National Schools Basketball Championships in April.

In the third-place playoff, St Mary’s College got the better of South East Port of Spain 34-28, led by Joshua Knox’s 13 points.

The under-20 competition was played in a league format with Fatima proving a class above the rest.