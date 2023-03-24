East, North seal spots in Under-19 Inter-Zone final

EAST zone and North zone sealed places in the final of the Pt Lisas Steel Products Under-19 Inter-Zone tournament when semi-final matches were played on Thursday.

Andrew Rambaran struck 121 off 130 balls to steer East to a 70-run win over Central at National Cricket Centre in Couva. Rambaran did not have problems finding the boundary hitting 20 fours and one six. His knock guided East to 254/6 in 50 overs and providing ample support was Verran Batchu who struck 75 not out off 99 balls (six fours). Bowling for Central, Fareez Ali picked up 4/44 in nine overs.

In reply, Central were dismissed for 184 in 40.3 overs with Alvin Sonny the highest scorer with 33 not out off 49 deliveries. Jordan Mohammed kept Central at bay with 3/29 in six overs and Rondell Ramlogan bagged 2/28 in 6.3 overs.

Rambaran showed his quality with the ball also taking 2/7 in seven overs.

At Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, North posted 206 all out in 49.2 overs batting first. Sachin Emrit was the top scorer with 80 off 109 balls (nine fours). The trio of Keifer Ghisyawan, Nickyle Jalim and Jacen Agard all took three wickets. Ghisyawan took 3/22 in 9.2 overs, Jalim snatched 3/35 in nine overs and Agard ended with 3/66 in ten overs.

South never got close to the target, dismissed for 111 in 38.1 overs. South were 61/8 at one stage, before Ghisyawan struck 25 to help get his team past the 100-run mark.

Abdur Rahman-Juman was unplayable taking 3/6 in eight overs. Spinner Abdullah Cambridge was a handful grabbing 2/23. North captain Joshua Davis put his trust in Cambridge as he was the only bowler to complete his ten overs.

Opening bowler Joshua James was also among the wickets with 2/30 in five overs.

The final will be played on March 31 at National Cricket Centre.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

EAST 254/6 (50 overs) (Andrew Rambaran 121, Verran Batchu 75 not out; Fareez Ali 4/44) vs CENTRAL 184 (40.3 overs) (Alvin Sonny 33 not out; Jordan Mohammed 3/29, A Rambaran 2/7, Rondell Ramlogan 2/28) East won by 70 runs.

NORTH 206 (49.2 overs) (Sachin Emrit 80; Keifer Ghisyawan 3/22, Nickyle Jalim 3/35, Jacen Agard 3/66) vs SOUTH 111 (38.1 overs) (K Ghisyawan 25; Abdur Rahman-Toppin 3/6, Abdullah Cambridge 2/23, Joshua James 2/30) North won by 95 runs.