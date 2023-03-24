'Disappearing' epidemic in Trinidad and Tobago

President Christine Kangaloo - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I congratulate Christine Kangaloo on her election as the seventh President of TT. I humbly suggest to her that she addresses what seems to be a “disappearing” epidemic in our country.

Files have “disappeared” from the office of the Attorney General. Ammunition has “disappeared” from the Regiment. Every day among the missing people children seem to have “disappeared.” At your inauguration ceremony, it was noticeable that the Opposition had “disappeared.”

May God bless our nation.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity