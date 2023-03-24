Buzz in Tobago over $23 million Lotto winner

A Lotto booth. One person won Wednesday's $23.3 million Lotto jackpot. -

WHO is that lucky person?

This was the question on everyone’s lips in Tobago on Thursday after it was revealed that the ticket for the $23 million lotto jackpot was sold on the island.

The jackpot – $23,320,236.80 – was won on Wednesday night by one lucky person who had the numbers one, three, 14, 20, 33, and the powerball nine.

The ticket, a Quick Pick, was sold at Harry Don’s Play Whe outlet in Bacolet.

The Lotto jackpot has not been won since last December.

A PH taxi driver, who gave his name only as Francis, said he was glad the winning ticket was sold in Tobago.

“Is about time a Tobagonian win something,” he said. “But I eh even know what part of Tobago they from. That is one lucky man or woman.”

Another driver said winning $23 million “in this hard time” was a blessing.

“I hope is someone who really deserve it inno because money have a way it like to follow people who already have,” he said.

A woman walking along Wilson Road, Scarborough, said she wished she had won the Lotto to “build a house and clear up some outstanding bills.

“Right now, rent is a killer and the little bit of money I working for cannot even cover all of my expenses,” she said.

She, too, hoped the individual was deserving.