Beware of the road closure

THE EDITOR: Drivers going to and from St Raphael via the Cumuto link road are unaware that a portion of the roadway collapsed during heavy rains last November.

Two metal barriers were placed on the roadway to prevent traffic using the road. However, the people responsible for maintenance of the road have not seen it fit to place signage warning drivers of the danger or temporary closure of the road, which is close to a housing project.

The private land developer has used his creativity and placed concrete cylinders to create a detour so traffic can flow to and from the two villages.

I suggest a Bailey bridge be placed across the affected area to facilitate a safer flow of traffic, particularly at night, until the construction of a new bridge.

DOMINIC SALVARY

Champs Fleurs