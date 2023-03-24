Benefit concert, One Dance One Stage on Sunday

Muhammad Muwakil, left, and Lou Lyons of Freetown Collective. - AYANNA KINSALE

One Dance One Stage (ODOS), a benefit concert for Anderson Mitchell takes place on Sunday at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

Mitchell a freelance graphic and web designer in the local advertising industry has been battling chronic kidney disease for a decade and has been on dialysis treatments for the past six years. Anderson said the show will be, "the variety concert event of the year."

A top-notch line-up of performers include Freetown Collective, Dev, Rocky868, Lil Bitts and Syo. Anderson is also a talented Latin dancer, and the dance community will be out in full force to show their support. Aerialists, salsa dancers, hip hop acts, rhumba, and Indian dance will showcase the incredible diversity and talent of the TT arts community.

"Besides creating an unforgettable experience for everyone who attends the concert, we're aiming to use the ODOS platform to raise awareness and help other chronic kidney disease sufferers to access care and lifesaving surgeries," said Anderson.

Tickets for the concert are available online at 1dance1stage.eventbrite.com, at the NAPA box office and at outlets listed on the website. The organisers also accept donations from individuals and businesses who cannot attend but would like to contribute to the cause.

"We hope to see everyone there on March 26. So, bring your dancing shoes for the afterparty," said Anderson. "Together, we can make a difference."

For tickets and more information visit 1dance1stage.eventbrite.com. Or donate in-person or online to: Republic Bank Ltd; NuArtillery Ltd; Chequing Account: 290801255301 @ Tragarete Road