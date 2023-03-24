Barbados need 66 runs to beat Red Force on final day

Red Force batsman Jyd Goolie plays a shot against Barbados at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, Friday. - ROGER JACOB

Only a miracle can save the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force from a second consecutive West Indies Championship defeat on Saturday at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. Barbados Pride need just 66 runs for victory, with eight wickets in hand on the final day’s play.

This comes after yet another woeful batting display from the Red Force saw them dismissed for 185 in their second innings on Friday, which set up an easy target of 118 runs for victory, for the defending champions.

On day one, the hosts were dismissed for 203. Barbados responded with 271 – a lead of 68 runs – on the second day, and Red Force again folded cheaply.

Barbados closed the penultimate day’s play on 52/2. A loss rules TT out of the regional four-day title contention for the 18th consecutive year. TT are fifth on the standings with one round remaining.

When play resumed on Friday, Red Force were on 31/2, still trailing their rivals' first innings total by 37 runs, with skipper Darren Bravo and Bryan Charles in the middle.

The pair added a couple runs to their total before Charles (18) fell, caught behind by Shane Dowrich off pacer Akeem Jordan.

Bravo was next to go with the score on 71, caught by Jordan off a Jason Holder delivery.

Jason Mohammed was next dismissed for 22, before a 46-run partnership between Jyd Goolie (35) and Joshua Da Silva (21) temporarily lifted TT's hoped.

When Da Silva perished with 130 on the board, Goolie and Webster tried to repair the innings. They added 34 more runs but when Goolie was caught to send TT to 164/7, the remaining three wickets fell for 21 runs with Imran Khan unbeaten on 15.

Bajan right-arm off-break spinner Chaim Holder (4/63) was chief destroyer with the ball with Jordan (3/35), Roshon Primus (2/21) and Jomel Warrican (1/36) also among the wickets.

With just 23 overs remaining in the day’s play, Barbados chipped away at the target, losing Sheyne Moseley (17) and Rashawn Worrell (three), in the last session to close on 52/2..

Spinner Charles bagged both scalps as he had Moseley caught by Webster and also pulled off a brilliant caught and bowled to remove Worrell.

Zachary McCaskie (29) and Warrican, scoreless, are at the crease for Barbados.

Summarised Scores:

At Queen’s Park Oval

TT RED FORCE 203 (Jason Mohammed 55, Tion Webster 46, Joshua Da Silva 32; Chaim Holder 5/71, Jair McAllister 3/31) and 185 (Darren Bravo 36, Jyd Goolie 35; Chaim Holder 4/63, Akeem Jordan 3/35, Roshon Primus (2/21) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 271 –Zachary McCaskie 92, Roshon Primus 53; Imran Khan 4/86, Anderson Phillip 3/80 & 52/2 – Zachary McCaskie 29 not out, Sheyne Moseley 17; Bryan Charles 2/12

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 382/9 dec – Kofi James 107, Karina Gore 93, Kieran Powell 75; Sherman Lewis 3/76, Preston McSween 2/68, Kenneth Dember 2/103 & 99/5 – Montcin Hodge 44 not out, Jahmar Hamilton 22; Preston McSween 2/26 vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 353 – (Kavem Hodge 137, Alick Athanaze 128; Jeremiah Louis 4/46, Rahkeem Cornwall 4/109

At Providence

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 278 (Leon Johnson 150 not out, Tevin Imlach 46; Marquino Mindley 3/34, Derval Green 2/43, Ojay Shields 2/66) and 294/7 dec – Tevin Imlach 136 not out, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 89; Marquino Mindley 6/54 vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 115 Derval Green 42; Nial Smith 5/39, Veerasammy Permaul 3/22, Ronsford Beaton 2/22 & 176/1 – Tevin Gilzene 81, Jermaine Blackwood 66