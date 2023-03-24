Ataulla Guerra doubles as Rangers grab 2-1 win vs W Connection

Ataullah Guerra -

SHERDON PIERRE

A brace from veteran attacking midfielder Ataulla Guerra gave Terminix La Horquetta Rangers a 2-1 victory over the youthful W Connection in their first match of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League on Wednesday at Phase Two, La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, La Horquetta on Wednesday.

Rangers are fresh off their pre-season tour of Grenada where they faced the senior men`s national teams of St. Lucia, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines in friendly matches. Their match sharpness was evident in the early plays of the match, and it took them only 13 minutes for Guerra to break the deadlock for the one-nil lead which lasted into the second half. Five minutes after the resumption talisman Guerra got his second goal of the night and extended the advantage to 2-0. Connection`s goalkeeper Shakeem Darius pulled off several spectacular saves in the second period to boost the hopes of his team in the match.

Coach of the Savonetta Boys Brian Williams inserted some fresh legs into the game, and they were rewarded with a goal in stoppage time through Nicholas Dyett`s low powerful left-footed shot in the 92nd minute. However, time expired for the Couva-based team and Rangers held onto the 2-1 victory.

Central FC are the table toppers in the league with seven points following a 3-0 drumming of Cunupia FC. The goal scorers for Central were former national defender Daniel Cyrus in the 15th then Kesean St Rose doubled the lead in the 50th. Crafty midfielder Keron “Ballpest” Cummings rounded off the scoring in the 75th minute.

Tiger Tanks Club Sando are also tied on 7 points but are in the second spot because of an inferior goal difference to Central FC. The Cornell Glen-coached team picked up a slim 1-0 win against San Juan Jabloteh with the lone item scored by Kevon Williams in the 43rd minute.

Round Three Results:

AC Port of Spain 2 (Duane Muckette 30th, Jomoul Francois 80th) vs Police FC 0

Prison Service FC 2 (Josiah King 37th, Anthony Paris 61st) vs Morvant Caledonia United 1 (Romario Burke 64th)

Tiger Tanks Club Sando 1 (Kevon Williams 43rd) vs San Juan Jabloteh 0

Defence Force 2 (Brent Sam 6th, Jameel Cooper 57th) vs Point Fortin Civic 1 (Weslie John 39th)

Central FC (Daneil Cyrus 15th, Kesean St Rose 50th, Keron Cummings 75th) vs Cunupia FC 0

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 2 Ataulla Guerra 13th, 50th) vs W. Connection (90+2)

Points Standings – 1. Central FC 7; 2. Tiger Tanks Club Sando 7; 3. AC POS 6; 4. Point Fortin Civic 4; 5. Morvant Caledonia United 4; 6. Prison Service FC 4; 7. Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 3; 8. W. Connection FC; 9. Defence Force 3; 10. Cunupia FC 3; 11. San Juan Jabloteh 1; 12. Police FC 0.