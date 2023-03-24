A sure way to curb bullying

THE EDITOR: Bullying is a pervasive problem in our schools that affects countless students, leaving lasting impacts on their mental and emotional well-being.

While schools have implemented various measures to curb this behaviour, more can be done to hold parents accountable for their children's actions.

In recent years, several places, including parts of the UK and Australia, have instituted fines for parents of bullies to deter this behaviour.

The reasoning behind this measure is that parents play a crucial role in shaping their children's behaviour and are responsible for teaching them the difference between right and wrong.

By imposing financial penalties on parents whose children engage in bullying, they will be held accountable for their children's behaviour and this will encourage them to take a more active role in addressing the problem.

The fines collected could be used to counsel and support bullying victims and fund anti-bullying programmes in schools.

We must take concrete steps to address this issue and ensure that our schools are safe and inclusive environments for all students. Holding parents accountable for their children's actions through fines is one such step that can significantly reduce bullying in schools.

KAY GITTENS

via e-mail