Police 'concerned' over rise in complaints about them

Days after officials from the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) revealed an increase in the number of complaints against officers over police killings, police public information officer Insp Michelle Lewis has said the trend is concerning. Efforts are being made to improve officers' training, she says.

On Saturday, PCA director David West said the number of complaints against the police was increasing, and there had also been a general rise in the number of police killings over the past three years, with 32 in 2019, 33 recorded in 2020, 31 for 2021 and 43 for 2022.

Responding to Newsday's questions during the weekly police media briefing at Sackville Street, Port of Spain, on Thursday, Lewis said the police, through their Crime and Problem Analysis (CAPA) unit, also recognised an uptick in police-involved killings.

She said while the police were concerned, the increase in these confrontations was indicative of the prevalence of illegal guns.

"There are matters and incidents out there that cause the police to have to discharge their firearms in executing their duties, and it is very concerning – the amount of illegal firearms and ammunition that they have out there, and the combative force that the police officers have to engage in during the course of their duty."

In response, she said, "It is indeed a concern that has been engaging our attention, and we continuously sensitise officers on the use-of-force policy but we also look at enhancing our training of officers."

Lewis added that any complaints against officers were investigated by the internal units like the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) and external agencies like the PCA.