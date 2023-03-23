No Clerk of the House for THA plenary sitting

Deputy Presiding Officer Joel Sampson - THA

IN an unprecedented development on Thursday, there was no plenary sitting of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) owing to the absence of the Clerk of the House.

Deputy Presiding Officer Joel Sampson addressed the chamber around 2.05 pm – some 35 minutes after the sitting’s usual 1.30pm start – saying the clerk had not arrived at work.

The acting clerk is Myrna Mc Leod.

“The Clerk of the House did not turn up for duty today (Thursday) and that was done without any notification to the Presiding Officer (Abby Taylor) or the Deputy Presiding Officer,” Sampson said.

He added there is no deputy clerk at present, notwithstanding the fact that the position was created by Cabinet note number 2886 on October 14, 2004.

Further, Sampson said the executive council, in a noted dated February 14, 2023, approved the creation of a contract position of assistant clerk, “but that is yet to be actioned."

As a result, he said, “At present, no one is legally authorised to serve as Clerk of the House.”