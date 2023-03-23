NCIC, Presbyterians congratulate President Kangaloo

President Christine Kangaloo takes her oath of office on Monday flanked by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, left, and Chief Justice Ivor Archie, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Messages of congratulations and commitment to the newly installed President Christine Carla Kangaloo have come from the Presbyterian Church (PCTT) and the Council of Indian Culture (NCIC).

NCIC’s PRO Surujdeo Mangaroo pledged on behalf of its board and president Dr Deokienanan Sharma the unwavering support of his organisation, for the many causes she outlined in her inaugural speech, for the betterment of society and the country’s growth and development.

In her address after taking her oath of office at the Queen’s Park Savannah on March 20, the President spoke about making her office more accessible, and using the steelband as a deterrent to crime, as well as a number of youth-inspired programmes.

She succeeded President Paula-Mae Weekes, the first woman to hold the office.

“We are honoured to witness this historic moment in our nation’s journey and we believe that you have been entrusted with an immense responsibility to lead and serve our country.”

Mangaroo expressed faith in Kangaloo's ability to steer the nation towards progress and development.

“We are excited to support you in any way we can. Your leadership, abilities and unwavering commitment to the welfare of our nation, makes you the perfect candidate for this positon and we are confident that your vision and leadership will bring about a brighter future for our country.

Mangaroo said her appointment was well-deserved. He expressed best wishes for her tenure and asserted his certainty, “you will make our great nation proud.”

The PCTT, which has a female moderator at its helm, duly noted Kangaloo's election as the second woman to hold the office of President.

“This is certainly a milestone for women and speaks to the fortitude and competence of the women of this twin-island state.

“The PCTT also extends its sincerest gratitude and best wishes to the immediate past President Paula-Mae Weekes on her retirement. Her time in office will certainly be remembered, as she was the first female to hold that office.

“The PCTT wishes Her Excellency President Christine Carla Kangaloo God’s blessings, guidance, and the spirit of discernment in her new role in the highest office in the land.

“May God bless Her Excellency, her husband and family and may God bless Trinidad and Tobago.”