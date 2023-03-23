CJ appoints Law Association's disciplinary committee

File photo: Gilbert Peterson

SENIOR Counsel Gilbert Peterson and Ian Benjamin have been appointed chairman and vice-chairman of the Law Association’s disciplinary committee.

They will hold the positions for 18 months from March 4, said a notice signed by Chief Justice Ivor Archie and gazetted on Tuesday.

The ten committee members, appointed by the Chief Justice in consultation with the Law Association will hold office for three years, starting March 4.

The disciplinary committee investigates complaints by clients or the public against attorneys alleged of misconduct.

After its investigations, if an attorney is found guilty of professional misconduct, the committee has the power to impose a fine; order compensation or reimbursement; or refer its findings to the Chief Justice and the Attorney General for further action.

The Legal Profession Act gives the Chief Justice the authority to appoint the chairman and vice-chairman of the committee after consultation with the council of the association, and also gives the committee the powers to determine any application before it.

Disciplinary committee

Gilbert Peterson, SC, chairman

Ian Benjamin, SC, vice-chairman

Other members: Devi Ramnarine, Roger Kawalsingh, Bernard Shepherd, Hazel Thompson-Ahye, Ruth Eudora Van Lare, Sonji Pierre Chase, Sashi Indarsingh, Bijili Lalla, Frank Bunsee and Jessica Maicoo.

Also appointed, for 18 months: Marcelle Ferdinand, Jo-Anne Julien and Barbara Lodge-Johnson.

New Law Association Council

On Friday, the association’s members elected a new council to serve a one-year term.

A new secretary will be named at the association’s first meeting, which will be held after names are gazetted.

Elected unopposed were:

Lynette Seebaran-Suite, president

Frederick Gilkes, vice president

Patricia Dindyal.treasurer.

The ten senior members elected were: Douglas Mendes, SC, Ronnie Bissessar, Shankar Bidaisee, Bijili Lalla, Helen Araujo, Anil Maraj, Christlyn Moore, Saira Lakhan, Frank Bunsee, Hayma Ramdhanie-Seemungal.

Junior members:

Aaron Mahabir, Vishala Khadoo, Anuradha Sitala Dean, Elvin Paul Michael Cudjoe and Nabilah Khan.