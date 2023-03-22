WIGUT to resume protests over wage negotiations on Thursday

Dr Indira Rampersad -

The West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) at the UWI, St Augustine campus will resume its protests over stalled wage increase talks on Thursday afternoon.

WIGUT president Dr Indira Rampersad confirmed this to Newsday on Wednesday.

In a press release on March 2, UWI said, "Salary negotiations for all staff, that is, daily and weekly rated workers, monthly paid administrative technical and service staff (ATSS), estate police persons, and academic, senior administrative and professional staff (ASAP) of the campus are ongoing with the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago via the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO)."

It added, "Campus management has shared with all staff that it is awaiting word on the remits to enable the process to go forward and notes that there have been ongoing discussions with the CPO to secure these remits. Management will continue to engage with unions and provide updates to staff as they become available."

But Rampersad said the time had long passed for feedback concerning the remits.

WIGUT has also been protesting by other means including withholding coursework grades and exam scripts.

She said the union continued to feel disrespected and would keep protesting until that was resolved.