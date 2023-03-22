Tobago boy, 14, missing

MISSING: Diego Alfred -

A 14-year-old boy from Signal Hill, Tobago, has been reported missing.

Police are asking the public for assistance in finding Diego Alfred of Ruby Drive, Signal Hill.

Alfred was last seen at 10 pm on Tuesday and was reported missing on the same day at the Scarborough Police Station.

He is of mixed descent, five foot one inch tall, and slim built, with a fair complexion. He has a tattoo on his left chest and arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scarborough Police Station at 639-2512 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station.