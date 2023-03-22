SWRHA launches diabetes wound care clinic

Princes Town District Health Facility -

PEOPLE in south Trinidad can access an advanced diabetes wound care clinic, which was launched on March 17, at the Princes Town District Health Facility (PTDHF).

The Health Ministry said the new clinic is the first such service available in the south-western region and will soon be accessible at all district health facilities within that region.

In a release, the ministry said at present, a medical specialist treats clients who have encountered difficulty with managing diabetes at the existing diabetes wellness clinic.

“However, the addition of the new advanced wound care clinic service enables clients to receive progressive assistance in managing nonhealing wounds, which are most prevalent in the feet, and often times, results in amputation.

"The utilisation of advanced dressing materials will facilitate a holistic approach to wound care/healing. The project is devoted to assisting clients most at risk for amputation or other associated chronic disease.

"The aim is to reduce amputation by 20 per cent by the year 2024, in accordance with the Ministry of Health mandate as incorporated in the Southwest Regional Health Authority’s (SWRHA) clinical service priorities.”

The release said the service is available via referrals every Monday and Thursday.

It said referrals are provided by medical professionals at the hospital outpatient or health centre clinics. The wound care clinic will receive its first client intake from March 20.

It said the initiative was spearheaded by the SWRHA’s taskforce for Diabetes Wellness and Wound Care Clinic, led by Dr Melissa Bachan, Primary Care Physician II.

The clinic was launched by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, SWRHA board chairman Valerie Alleyne-Rawlins, and CEO Dr Brian Armour.