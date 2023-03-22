Students graduate from CDA Junior Golf programme

Planning and Deve lopment Minister Pennelope Beckles, centre, and Professor Frank Fraley, centre right, are joined by participants of the Chaguaramas Development Autho- rity’s junior golf clinic at the Chaguaramas golf course, Chaguaramas, on Wednesday. - Ayanna Kinsale

STUDENTS from 11 schools graduated from the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) Junior Golf programme when a closing ceremony was held at the Chaguaramas Golf Club on Wednesday.

The Secondary schools which took part in the programme were St James Secondary, St Anthony’s College, Diego Martin Central Secondary and East Mucurapo Secondary. The primary school students who learned the fundamentals of golf were from Sacred Heart Girls RC, Carenage Girls Government, Carenage Boys Government, Diego Martin Girls RC, Pt Cumana Government, Pt Cumana RC and Mucurapo Girls RC.

Terell Hernandez of Pt Cumana RC spoke about the knowledge he gained in the clinic.

He said, “I learnt new tools like the putter, the wedge and the driver. After my experience, I will encourage all students to play the wonderful sport called golf. I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the dedicated coaches for taking their time to teach us this skill and thank you to CDA for inviting my school to be a part of this tremendous golf programme.”

Professor Frank Fraley of the Worker Bee Foundation, an organisation based in New York, donated golf equipment to the programme.

Addressing the students, he said, “Over the past few months you have grown and developed your skills both on and off the course.”

Speaking about the life lessons golf can teach, he said, “Through this golf programme and many others like it…you have learnt not just technical skills. It is not just one thing to learn to drive, chip and putt, but you have also learnt important life skills. That’s what this golf game teaches us. It teaches us skills like discipline, perseverance and sportsmanship.”

Fraley told the youngsters that the game of golf has provided him with memorable moments.

“The game has given me opportunities to visit many parts of the world to meet different people and it has all been because of the game of golf. That experience that I’ve had is the same experience that you can have.”

Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles-Robinson commended the students for their efforts during the course.

“I would like of course to start by extending a hearty congratulations to all of you for demonstrating the right attitude, motivation and determination needed to complete this programme.”

Beckles-Robinson said the programme could not have been possible without Fraley’s donation of golf equipment and the commitment of the teachers. The local coaches also showed their dedication throughout the programme.

All the participants received medals and certificates for their effort and the coaches also received tokens of appreciation.

Beckles-Robinson highlighted the values people develop through sport.

She said, “If you become a professional golfer you want to be able to manage your money, you want to be able to manage your time and you want to be good at what you do. You want to be dedicated, you want to be loyal, you want to be disciplined and that is all part of participating in golf.”