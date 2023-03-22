Shot Marabella man dies in hospital

The San Fernando General Hospital. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating the shooting death of a 39-year-old man from Marabella.

The police said Tommy Singh of Bayshore was shot in the head on Tuesday afternoon near his home. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he later died.

The police do not have a motive for the killing.

Homicide Bureau and Southern Division police visited the crime scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.