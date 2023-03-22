Rio Claro policeman's wife gets bail on charge of attempting to murder him

A 40-year-old woman appeared in the Rio Claro magistrates court on Wednesday charged with the attempted murder of her husband.

Kerry-Ann Meighoo faced magistrate Taramatie Ramdass, who granted her $150,000 surety bail and adjourned the case to April 19.

The charge is that she attacked Nazrudeen Meighoo, a police constable based at the Mayaro police station, on March 15 at the family’s home in Rio Claro with a cutlass and a knife.

Meighoo suffered a cut on his neck, a stab wound on his back and other injuries.

He ran out of the house and alerted relatives.

The mother of two was arrested the same day.

Meighoo was taken to the Rio Claro Health Centre and transferred to the Sangre Grande hospital. He was discharged the next day.

On Wednesday, attorneys Ashton Dinanath and Asha Hardeo represented Kerry-Ann Meighoo and Sgt Arjoon prosecuted. As a condition of her bail bond, she must stay at least 100 metres away from the victim.

Gender-Based Violence Unit police charged her on Tuesday night after receiving instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.