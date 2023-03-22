Red Force batsmen fall short again

TT Red Force batsman Joshua Da Silva plays a shot during the CWI Regional Four Day match against Barbados Pride, on Wednesday, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. - Ayanna Kinsale

A SEASON which began with so much promise from a batting perspective for the TT Red Force has taken a turn for the worse as a disappointing batting display left the Barbados Pride in front at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair on Wednesday.

Red Force were dismissed for 203 midway through the third and final session on the opening day of the West Indies Four-Day Championship round four match.

In reply, Pride closed on 40 without loss, trailing Red Force by 163 runs. Over the first two rounds this season the Red Force batsmen showed form with captain Darren Bravo leading the way with two centuries. Six other batsmen scored half centuries during the first two rounds which left Red Force in third place on the six-team table.

In the last round the batting did not deliver which led to a 143-run defeat to Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. For the second consecutive match the Red Force batting did not turn up. It was a brand new opening pair for Red Force as Jeremy Solozano and Keagan Simmons were dropped. Amir Jangoo was promoted in the order to open and his partner was Vikash Mohan.

Red Force got off to a pedestrian start and were unlucky as Jangoo had to retire hurt after picking up an elbow injury.

Bravo could not get among the runs this time as he fell for seven with just 19 on the board.

Mohan continued to play patiently, but he was dismissed by fast bowler Jair McAllister to leave Red Force 42/2.

The home team avoided any further loss heading into the lunch break 47/2 with Jason Mohammed and Jyd Goolie at the crease.

When Goolie fell for 11 to left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican all eyes were on Mohammed and West Indies Test wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva to lead the recovery. The pair started to build a solid partnership with Da Silva hitting Warrican for a few fours.

Da Silva misjudged a delivery from McAllister and was bowled not offering a stroke just before the pair brought up the 50-run partnership. He fell for 32 off 51 balls.

The experienced Mohammed continued to battle at the crease and got to 50 before the tea break after being joined by Tion Webster.

Webster played with his usual attacking style and was 19 not out at the break, while Mohammed was 54 not out with Red Force 150/4.

Webster continued to attack the Pride bowlers after the resumption hitting off spinner Chaim Holder for three fours in the first over after tea.

The first four was struck down the ground, which was followed by a paddle sweep and the last one was played off the back foot down to the cover fence.

Holder redeemed himself as in his next over he grabbed two wickets in consecutive balls.

Mohammed was caught by first slip fielder Akeem Jordan for 55 off 141 balls (six fours) playing forward to a delivery and Jangoo, returning to the middle, fell for duck leg before attempting to sweep.

Webster then gave his wicket away when he was caught by Rashawn Worrell running in from the mid-wicket boundary to give Holder another scalp. He fell short of a half century scoring 46 off 54 deliveries. With the score 184/7 the innings folded quickly as Red Force just managed to cross 200.

Holder ended with a five-wicket haul grabbing 5/71 in 18.3 overs when he took the final wicket of Imran Khan for 16.

Pride openers Zachary McCaskie (21 not out) and Sheyne Moseley (19 not out) ensured the opening day belonged to the Barbados franchise.

SUMMARISED SCORES

At Queen’s Park Oval

TT RED FOR CE 203 (Jason Mohammed 55, Tion Webster 46, Joshua Da Silva 32; Chaim Holder 5/71, Jair McAllister 3/31) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 40/0 (Zachary McCaskie 21 not out)

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 271/6 (Karina Gore 87 not out, Kieran Powell 75, Kofi James 61 not out; Preston McSween 2/42, Kenneth Dember 2/66) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES

At Providence

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 268/9 (Leon Johnson 142 not out, Tevin Imlach 46, Kevlon Anderson 36; Marquino Mindley 2/34, Derval Green 2/35, Ojay Shields 2/66) vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS