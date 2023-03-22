RadioShack partners with I Am Laventille for IWD workshop

Residents were excited to take part in the I AM Laventille Foundation/RadioShack workshop on March 18. -

RadioShack proudly partnered with the I AM Laventille Foundation, councillor Joy Benjamin, and the Northwest Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) to sponsor the third International Women's Day (IWD) Workshop, held on March 18.

The event, at the Belmont Community Centre, attracted over 75 people.

It provided a platform for women and girls of all ages to celebrate achievements, discuss issues and resolutions, promote empowerment and encourage entrepreneurship and career guidance.

Laurel Manoo, marketing officer of RadioShack, who attended the event and distributed the prizes, said, "RadioShack is honoured to be part of such an inspiring event that aims to empower women and girls in the Laventille region.

"It is important for us as a company to support initiatives that nurture positive change and growth in our communities. We believe that events like the IWD Workshop are crucial in building a brighter future for everyone."

Benjamin, one of the organisers, expressed her gratitude to RadioShack for its support.

"We are deeply grateful to RadioShack for providing door prizes for our workshop attendees. Their support has helped make this event a success and has enabled us to create an engaging and informative experience for women and girls in our community.

"We hope this collaboration will continue in the coming years, as we work together to uplift and empower the women of Laventille."

The IWD workshop included health services provided by the NWRHA, such as basic health screening, HIV testing, mental health screening, and Pap smears.

Guest speakers covered various topics related to women's empowerment and entrepreneurship, followed by a Q&A segment.

Those present also enjoyed educational quizzes, care-package distribution, and the opportunity to win door prizes from RadioShack.

RadioShack, as part of the Unicomer Group, continues to demonstrate its commitment to women's empowerment and leadership.

The Unicomer Group recently participated as gold sponsors in Amcham's Women's Leadership Conference 2023.

By supporting initiatives that promote and celebrate the achievements of women, RadioShack and the Unicomer Group show their dedication to fostering an inclusive and empowered society.