MPs pay tribute to Jarette Narine

MPs on Wednesday offered their condolences to the relatives of Jarette Narine, the former PNM MP who died on February 27.

Narine, 78, was married to his wife Grace for 58 years and was the father of five, grandfather of six and great-grandfather of one.

His former Cabinet colleague Finance Minister Colm Imbert recalled Narine leaping from local to central government because of his impressive ability to move crowds with his speeches.

“He was a humble, hard-working servant of the people,” Imbert said, adding that Narine told him he was born “in a PNM house.”

As a “true Arimian,” Imbert said, Narine began his political career in 1981, when he entered local government, and moved to national politics in 1991, winning the Arouca North constituency consecutively up to 2007.

During his early days Narine was appointed parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport and Local Government under Imbert before becoming agriculture minister.

Imbert recalled Narine being immortalised in song by Aldwyn "Lord Kitchener" Roberts, who warned all opposing parties that Arouca belonged to Narine.

Quoting the lyrics from the song, Imbert read: “If you thinking about Arouca, brother, change yuh mind/That whole area belong to Jarrette Narine.”

“He was a giant, short in stature but a giant of a man,” Imbert told Parliament as he recalled that no matter anyone's political persuasion, Narine was always willing to help and served all.

As a devoted Hindu, Narine was a true exemplar and patriot, the likes of whom will not be easily seen in the future, Imbert said.

Although opposed politically, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh remembered Narine for his service to the country. He recalled in his younger days listening to Narine, who was deputy general secretary of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW).

“He was a simple man with his own style in both politics and in the trade union movement,” Indarsingh said as he offered condolences on behalf of his party to Narine’s family.

Speaker Brigid Annisette-George said Narine was a “powerhouse politician” who served the people with humility.

Narine, she said, was introduced to politics and the PNM at ten, when his father took him to political rallies to hear Dr Eric Williams speak. Narine would later receive the PNM’s highest award, the Dr Eric Williams Gold Medal, and was awarded the Chaconia Medal (Silver) last year.

She credited him for several projects during his tenure, such as the rebuilding of Arima West Primary School, D’Abadie Government School, Bon Air High School, the Arouca Police Station and then Youth Training Centre, among other accomplishments.

After the House observed a minute of silence, Annisette-George said a letter will be sent to his family expressing condolences on behalf of Parliament.