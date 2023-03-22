Mason Hall PYC impress at MAP Juvenile Games

Members of Burnley Athletic Club. -

Mason Hall Police Youth Club athletes made a good showing at the Maximising Athletic Potential (MAP) Juvenile Games, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella over the weekend.

Mason Hall PYC was the only Tobago club to attend the meet, returned with five gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Akyah Ottley headlined the medal haul after winning her three events in the girls under-nine age group.

Ottley was the only female athlete to dip under ten seconds in the 60m final, flashing 9.99 seconds. Jamaiyah Hemlee of Burnley Athletic Club was second in 10.49 seconds and Ka’Niyah Penny of Toco Tafac ended third in 10.53 seconds.

Ottley’s distance of 19.79 metres in the ball throw was three metres better than her nearest competitor Samyiah Stroude of Concorde Athletic Club, whose best effort landed at 16.59m.

Ottley was timed at a winning 13.53 seconds in the 80m final, followed by Hemlee in 14.31 seconds and Stroude 14.89 seconds.

Kylah Thomas and Miracle Charles also won gold medals for Mason Hall.

Thomas recorded a personal best of 26.76 seconds in the girls under-15 200m preliminary round and won the final in 27.79 seconds. Precious Horsford (28.83) of Simplex ended in second and Kimora Wells (29.09) was third.

Thomas picked up a bronze medal in the 400m in a time of one minute 5.88 seconds. She was beaten by the winner Kyah Hyson (1:01.88) of Fulfilling Athletic Potential, and Zariah Pascal (1:02.95) of D’Abadie Progressive.

Miracle Charles took care of her peers in the girls under-13 1000m. Her winning time of three minutes 48 seconds was actually faster than the boys' equivalent, where Seth Mangroo of Abilene Wild Cats won in 3:49.19.

Charles could not repeat in the 800m and her runner-up time of two minutes 57.01 seconds was eclipsed by Reneice Smith (2:55.66) of Burnley.

Other medallists representing Mason Hall were Jahlissa Samuel, who captured silver in the girls under-11 1000m and bronze in the 800m, and Bert Melville, who secured silver in the boys under-nine ball throw.

Speaking on Mason Hall performance, assistant coach Volris Campbell said, “It was more about the exposure for them. We came with seven athletes and got nine medals, so we are satisfied.”

Burnley Athletic Club dominated the track events over the two days. Their supporters were most vocal as they won most of the finals.

Among Burnley’s top performers were Kaden Adams, winner of the boys under-13 100 metres in 13.02 seconds. Jael Peters impressed with 12.50 seconds in the female equivalent and Jayden Goodridge (11.67) won the boys under-15 100m.

Burnley’s most electrifying moment came in the boys under-15 200m final. Their supporters literally took centre stage in the stadium as their athletes swept the medals. Leading the sweep were Brian Scott (24.57), Jayden Goodridge (24.61) and Kelson Peters (25.07). Twenty-one clubs featured in the event.