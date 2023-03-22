Man shot in car in Idlewild, Tobago

Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill, Tobago.

A shooting in Idlewild, Tobago has left one man injured.

Newsday understands that shortly after 8pm on Tuesday, Raheen Anderson and his girlfriend were chatting in his car, which was parked along the road in Idlewild, when a man walked up and shot Anderson several times.

He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital with wounds to his neck and back. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.