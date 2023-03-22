Hasely Crawford Stadium to be Commonwealth Youth Games ready by June

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe - Newsday File Photo

MINISTER of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe has said that the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) has given assurance that the Hasely Crawford Stadium will be ready for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games by June.

She was speaking to the media after a courtesy call to the national under-16 netball team at City Hall, Port of Spain on Wednesday afternoon.

TT will host the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games from August 4-11

The featured events include netball (Fast5), rugby sevens, athletics, beach volleyball, cycling, swimming and triathlon.

Initially, track and field was set to happen at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago, but this was later changed to the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Asked for an update on the readiness of the venues, Cudjoe said things are moving along "quite nicely."

She said Udecott gave a completion time of the third week in June when it comes to the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

She added that they are considering the Buccoo Integrated Facility in Tobago to be the ending point for the triathlon.

She also said the THA is considering building a facility for beach sports in Courland, which it hopes can be ready in time to host beach volleyball.

The Aquatic Centre and Cycling Velodrome in Couva has had its water supply returned.

Cudjoe said it was without a consistent supply for about a week owing to issues with a pump.

"We are supporting the TT Commonwealth Games association, we are providing the funding and giving to them whatever support they need that is within our budget as it pertains to our agreement and I'd like to say, so far so good."

She urged schoolchildren to come out to the games and support this country's athletes.

"We welcome the world...We want TT to be a part of all this excitement."

When it comes to which hotels the 1,000-plus athletes will be staying at, she said the Hyatt Regency and Radisson Hotel in Port of Spain, Mt Irvine Bay Resort, the Magdalena Grand and Comfort Inn in Tobago and Cara Hotels in Claxton Bay.

She added that they are considering using the Home of Football in Balmain, Couva to house officials and media representatives.