Guns, marijuana plants, cocaine seized

SEIZED: These photos show from top left, clockwise: marijuana plants, an assault rifle, packets of cocaine and pistols seized by the police in several anti-crime exercises done on Tuesday in several police divisions. Photos courtesy TTPS

ILLEGAL guns, marijuana plants and packets of cocaine were seized during anti-crime exercises in several police divisions on Tuesday.

In the first exercise, a police press release said, Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) officers went to Romaine Lands in Oropune Gardens between 10 and 11 am. They spotted three men all armed with guns. On seeing the officers, the men ran off in different directions and escaped.

A 12-gauge shotgun and five cartridges were found in a drain, as well as an assault rifle carrying a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.

In the Port of Spain Division, IATF and Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) officers on mobile patrol in Laventille around 11 pm searched a grey Hyundai carand found a Glock pistol loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition.

In another exercise, Task Force officers searched an abandoned wooden structure in Maraval at 9.30 a, amd found a revolver in a black plastic bag. No arrest was made.

In the Northern Division, an exercise in Arima between 9 am and 1 pm saw officers of the Pinto Road Police Post, the Canine Unit and the Municipal Police Task Force go to Samaroo Village, where they searched a house in the presence of the lone male occupant.

They found 1.8 kilos of cocaine on the premises and arrested the 50-year-old man.

Between 4.30 pm and 9 pm, the Port of Spain Gang and Intelligence Unit seized seven fully grown marijuana plants at a St James house.

The same officers then went to Charlotte Street around 7.30 pm and arrested two men for possession of marijuana.

In the Southern Division, on Monday between 10.30 am and 3 pm Task Force officers arrested four male suspects for various offences including possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

Investigations into all these matters are ongoing.