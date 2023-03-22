Gonzales slams Indarsingh: 'Ungratefulness worse than witchcraft'

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh at a UNC media conference, Office of the Opposition Leader, Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO/JEFF K MAYERS

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales described Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh a "political neemakaram," as he dismissed claims from Indarsingh that his constituency was being denied access to a reliable supply of water for weeks for no reason.

Gonzales made his comments in response to a motion filed by Indarsingh on the adjournment of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

After describing Indarsingh's claims as false, Gonzales said, "I can him a political neemakaram."

A neemakaram is a person who does not hold up to their prescribed role in a society but deliberately refuses to conduct his/her role to others.

Recalling his childhood days in Paramin, he added, "I was always told that ungratefulness is worse than witchcraft."

He acknowledged receipt of 20 requests from Indarsingh for water relief for his constituents.

"I responded to every one of them. I responded to every single one of them."

Gonzales said he forwarded all those requests to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

"I demanded that they provide the people (with water) but he (Indarsingh) stood there and never acknowledged once (what I did)."

Gonzales said he had a report to support his statements.

That report, he continued, showed 178 truck borne water supplies were provided to Couva South to deal with shortfalls in their regular water supply.

Those supplies went to places in Couva, Freeport, California, Calcutta No 1 and Calcutta No 2.

Gonzales said Indarsingh's claims of water shortages in Couva South because a regular feature of life in the constituency since 2015 were also false.

The constituency is served by water from Desalcott's plant in Point Lisas and from the Caroni Water Treatment Plant, in addition to a WASA water treatment plant in Freeport.

He said a the Freeport plant has daily deficit of 2 million gallons of water.

"That has been like that for 15 years."

Together, Gonzales continued, Desalcott and the Caroni Water Treatment Plant provide 65 million gallons of water per day.

He reminded MPs, "WASA is a customer of Desalcott."

Gonzales said on those occasions where Desalcott experiences problems with its water supply, it prevents WASA "from meeting its regular schedules on a daily basis."

He added this is why Government has embarked on several initiatives to prove the supply of water in TT.

Earlier in the sitting, Indarsingh read out complaints he received from constituents about a lack of water in their areas.

"Is it political discrimination? Is it geographic discrimination or is it sheer incompetence?"

The House next sits on Friday from 1.30 pm for Private Members Day.