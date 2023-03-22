Central, South East into Under-17 cricket final

CENTRAL zone and South East zone will square off in the final of the Price Club Supermarket Under-17 Youth 50-over Inter-Zone tournament 2023 as both teams won their respective semi-finals on Wednesday.

At Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, Central defeated East by seven wickets. Central captain Fareez Ali was the star of the match.

East were all out for 203 in 46.1 overs with Ali proving a handful grabbing 3/16. He was ably assisted by Aneal Rooplal (3/33) and Thomas Walsh (3/63). Samir Saroop was the best batsman for East with 64 and Abdul Raheem-Toppin struck 34.

In response, Central were reduced to 75/3 in the 22nd over. Alvin Sonny and Ali then teamed up to steer Central to victory with a 132-run unbroken partnership. Sonny ended on 83 not out off 93 balls (eight fours, one six) and Ali was 55 not out off 86 balls (five fours).

Jordan Mohammed was the top bowler for East with 2/27 in ten overs.

South East got past North by six wickets in the other semi-final at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The final will be held on Friday at NCC.

The Pt Lisas Steel Products Under-19 Inter-Zone semi-finals will be held on Thursday. North will play South at Inshan Ali Park and Central will face East at NCC.

Summarised Scores:

EAST 203 (46.1 overs) (Samir Saroop 64, Abdul Raheem-Toppin 34; Fareez Ali 3/16, Aneal Rooplal 3/33, Thomas Walsh 3/63) vs CENTRAL 207/3 (46.3 overs) (Alvin Sonny 83 not out, F Ali 55 not out; Jordan Mohammed 2/27) Central won by seven wickets.

NORTH 179 (47.2 overs) (Arshad Harrilal 47 not out, Nakalon Babb 39; Aidan Racha 2/23, Cristian Rampersad 2/35) vs SOUTH EAST 180/4 (40.4 overs) (Steven Gomez 49, Brendan Boodoo 47, Zane Maraj 41; Darius Popalie 2/25) South East won by six wickets.