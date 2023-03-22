Bob Roopnarine on new Caribbean table tennis executive

TT's Vasdev Bob Roopnarine, third from left, with other members of the newly appointed CRTTF executive. Roopnarine was appointed general secretary. -

Trinidad and Tobago’s Vasdev Bob Roopnarine has been appointed secretary general of the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF).

Roopnarine was one of six appointed to the new executive committee at the CRTTF’s annual general meeting in Georgetown, Guyana, recently.

The AGM, at Olympic House of the Guyana Olympic Committee, was attended by 12 countries.

Outgoing treasurer Ian Joseph of TT was acknowledged for “being able to reach out to countries in arrears and update affiliations,” a statement by Roopnarine said.

“John Pilgrim of Barbados was also commended for the invaluable support over the past four years as second vice-president.”

At the AGM, a minute's silence was observed for the late Verna Edwards of TT, who made sterling contributions in TT and the wider Caribbean as a player, then ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) blue-badge umpire.

Roopnarine is also one of the ITTF’s 31 board members, a former TT Table Tennis Association general secretary and veteran ping pong administrator.

New executive committee:

President Teddy Matthews (St Lucia)

Deputy president Jean Michel Talba (Martinique)

First vice-president Barbaro Oliva (Cuba)

Second vice-president Gieta Girjasing (Suriname)

Treasurer Charles Bellot (Antigua)

Secretary General Vasdev Bob Roopnarine (TT)