Bago Gladiators rebound after first loss in 40-over cricket

Bago Gladiators all-rounder Leron Lezama -

Bago Gladiators experienced their first defeat in the Tobago Cricket Association 40-overs competition on Saturday.

Bolstered by the all-round performances of Leron Lezama, Gladiators were unbeaten in their first two matches.

But Lezama had little influence with the bat in their third-round fixture versus Georgia, and his team lost by 18 runs.

At Moriah ground, Georgia batted first and had explosive knocks of 37 runs from Marvin Adams, 35 from Thyson Alleyne and 30 from Selwyn Pierre, in their total of 216 all out from 35.4 overs.

Lezama was the pick of Gladiators bowlers with figures of five wickets for 29 runs.

In Gladiators' response, Kevon Samuel held the innings together with a fighting knock of 70 runs, but no other batsmen came to the party, and they were back in the pavilion for 198 runs off 35 overs.

Despite being a bit expensive, Adrian Alexander was the chief wicket-taker for Georgia, removing four batmen for 33 runs.

Gladiators were back to winning ways on Sunday with a comprehensive display over Police CC, at Shaw Park.

The lawmen had no answer to the bowling of Xavier Reid who took five for 29. Kieshawn Dillon had three for 34 and Lezama two wickets for three runs, in a less than adequate total of 89 runs in 19.1 overs.

Gladiators' run chase was set up by a robust contribution of 50 runs from Lezama, and a measured 25 from Kevon Samuel at the top of the order, to reach 92 without loss from 9.1 overs, to win by ten wickets.

At Courland recreation ground, Canaan/Bon Accord United (C&B) met defending champions Scarborough/Mason Hall .

Sent into bat, C&B posted and imposing 288 all out, in 37. 3 overs. Batting at number three, Antonio Providence top scored with a stroke-filled 70 runs. Anroy Des Vignes had 48 and Obari Elliot made 33.

All the opposing bowlers were put to the sword, as Shaquile Duncan's three wickets came at the expense of 67 runs.

Scarborough/Mason Hall were not going down easy and gave C&B a major scare chasing the total.

While Olando James (70) and Kelon Lynch (70) were at the crease the defending champions had the impetus and the nerves were showing among the C&B fielders.

But the fourth-wicket partnership, which yielded 119 runs, was broken by Marcus Daniel, who had Lynch caught at backward point, attempting a massive heave over the cover area.

Soon after, the re-introduction of Andy Davis accounted for James and the lower-order batsmen, to leave Scarborough/ Mason Hall stranded on 268 after 38.5 overs.

Davis took six for 25, in his match-winning bowling performance.

In other weekend results:

Georgia (224 all out) defeated Roxborough Strikers (137 all out) by 87 runs.

C&B United (156/4) beat Police CC (155 all out) by six wickets.

Scarborough/Mason Hall 202/4 beat Airport Authority (200 all out) by six wickets.