2 Venezuelan women fined for illegal gaming

TWO Venezuelan women pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the charge of operating illegal gaming houses and were each fined $600 by a Mayaro magistrate.

Astrid Rengifo, 32, of Cedar Grove Road, Mayaro, and Jennifer Fernandez, 23, of Mafeking Village, Mayaro, who were charged on February 28 by PC Smith and Ragbir, respectively, were given until April 28 to pay the fines or in default, serve three months' imprisonment with hard labour.

After the hearing, $15,956 and two gaming machines were forfeited to the State.

A police press release said on Tuesday February 28, the Sangre Grande Task Force went to a building at Guayaguayare Road in Mayaro.

They noted illegal gambling and a machine operator who was facilitating an illegal gaming house. The officers arrested a 32-year-old woman and seized $8,063.

Enquiries continued with the assistance of a Spanish interpreter. In a similar exercise later on, police went to a bar at Naparima Mayaro Road, Pierreville, Mayaro, where they also noted illegal gambling, arrested a 23-year-old woman and seized $7,893.

The matter was heard before magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey. Sgt Racha prosecuted.